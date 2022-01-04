King tides encroach on Imperial Lane homes in Ucluelet on Jan. 2.

King tides encroach on Imperial Lane homes in Ucluelet on Jan. 2.

King tides surge along Tofino and Ucluelet coastline

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve urges residents and visitors to be CoastSmart

King tides are rising up around Vancouver Island’s West Coast this week, but are expected to calm down by Thursday morning.

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve issued an advisory on Dec. 31 to warn West Coasters of “extreme high tides” for five consecutive days beginning on Sunday and lasting through Wednesday.

“Additional factors contributing to coastal flooding includes; high winds, large waves and storm surges. When combined these events can create coastal flooding causing beaches to flood, and drift logs to float and roll,” the advisory states.

Residents are urged to plan their shoreline activities around the tide charts and to stay alert.

“Be aware and watch the rising tide along your route to ensure that you can safely return the way you came,” it reads. “Respect the ocean’s power and stay off the beaches and drift logs if the tide or swell is high.”

All shoreline users are reminded to never turn their back to the ocean and to always leave space and time to react to sudden surges.

“Observe the conditions closely before you step out onto the beach,” the advisory reads, adding that Park Reserve staff will monitor conditions and some areas could be closed off depending on the severity of flooding seas.

More information on staying safe around local shores can be found at www.coastsmart.ca.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: PHOTOS: A king tide tangled with a rainstorm to make dramatically high water levels in Coal Harbour

READ MORE: Incoming storm prompts extreme wave advisory at Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

READ MORE: WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

B.C. Floods 2021beachesEnvironmentTofino,ucluelet

Previous story
Winter weather makes for busy start to the new year on Mount Washington
Next story
Vancouver Island hockey community in mourning after junior player dies in crash

Just Posted

Highway 4 will be closed near McCoy Lake Road on Jan. 4, 2022. (SCREENSHOT)
UPDATE: Highway 4 re-opens west of Port Alberni

Once again, the privately owned James Island topped the list of highest assessed properties in the Vancouver Island region, according to data from BC Assessment, reflecting market value as of July 1, 2021. Its value stood at $54.7 million. (Sotheby’s International Realty photo)
Property assessments up more than 40 per cent in some Vancouver Island communities

A “Stop Work” order was placed outside of the Kingsway Pub in Port Alberni in April 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni councillor apologizes for unpermitted renovations

Senior girls’ Armada player Natalie Clappis successfully blocks senior boys’ Armada guard Daniel Chin during a scrimmage on Totem Media Day, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Alberni District Secondary School gym. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Totem basketball tournament postponed in Port Alberni