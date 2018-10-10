K’ómoks First Nation wins precedent-setting case regarding land management

Court case surrounded eviction of tenants who refused to vacate property after termination of lease

  • Oct. 10, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

The K’ómoks First Nation (KFN) is the first Indigenous community to win a provincial court case this September, which confirmed their rights to manage their own lands and resources and have their laws enforced and upheld.

After a lengthy 10 months in court, KFN successfully prosecuted private criminal charges against a couple that had been trespassing on KFN Lands under the KFN’s land code. The couple had their lease terminated in December of 2017. Despite being asked to leave, and being served a letter of trespass issued by the Chief, they remained in the home from that time until Oct. 2. They made no payments to the owner of the home, and in those 11 months and have done extensive damage to the home as well as the property, which is owned by the Nation.

“It was extremely frustrating,” said K’omoks Chief Nicole Rempel. “They flat out refused to leave. We contacted the RCMP numerous times. We had meetings at a Chief and Council level with the RCMP, and they refused to uphold the law, because the land code wasn’t a law they were familiar with.”

Even though they were now trespassers under the KFN land code, local RCMP and Crown prosecutors didn’t know how to get involved.

Following a guilty verdict issued on Sept. 25, they were given until the sentencing date of Oct. 2 to remove their belongings and evacuate the home. At sentencing they were given a $1,000 fine each, as well as six months’ probation.

“I’m extremely happy that the provincial court decided that this was something we could uphold,” Rempel said. “Hopefully, we don’t have to go through the court again. Hopefully, the relevant authorities recognize the law and uphold it the way they’re supposed to. This verdict is a great advancement in recognition of first nations laws and a win in our advancement in self-government.”

The KFN Land Code is the result of the First Nations Land Management Act enacted in 1999, which gave First Nations the authority to write their own laws for managing land and resources. However, the ability to create their own laws did not necessarily mean the RCMP would uphold those laws, which led the Nation to apply to the courts to conduct a private criminal prosecution of current tenants, without the usual assistance from police and the Crown.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: What will it take to cruise to success on Port Alberni’s waterfront?

Port Alberni is already a popular place with cruise ship visitors…

ELECTION 2018: Tanya Shannon runs for Beaufort area director

Shannon has been the alternate director for the Beaufort Area for the past term

Alberni men’s golf club hosts wind-up

Dave Mann records a hole-in-one

Portal Players present music, mayhem and man-eating puppets

Little Shop of Horrors kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 17

ELECTION 2018: Port Alberni mayoral candidates grilled on record, actions

After an unofficial campaign season that began in mid-May with the first… Continue reading

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

Nestle, Tim Hortons, McDonald’s named some of Canada’s top plastic polluters

A Greenpeace Canada audit, which inolved shoreline cleanups in Tofino and Vancouver, found nearly half of 2,300 pieces of plastic came from five major companies.

B.C.’s electric vehicle sales now running ahead of California

Vehicle ’luxury tax’ lands on work pickups, MLAs reminded

Poet’s new book looks at her identity as a Punjabi Sikh woman living in B.C.

Harman Kaur’s self-published book speaks volumes to Punjabi Sikh women, underrepresented in media

K’ómoks First Nation wins precedent-setting case regarding land management

Court case surrounded eviction of tenants who refused to vacate property after termination of lease

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Trio of Saint Bernard dogs looking for their forever home

The Edmonton Humane Society is facing the unique challenge of adopting three dogs to the same home.

ICBC starts lawsuit over acid spills on B.C. highway

Hundreds of vehicles have been written off by ICBC due to sulphuric acid contamination

Limo driver’s widow: He worried about the vehicles’ safety

Kim Lisinicchia said her husband Scott had stated several times that he needed a different vehicle but then trusted the company’s assurances that its “cars were all right.”

Most Read