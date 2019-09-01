Workers at airports, among other fields, will get more time off after a federal labour reform in September 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Labour reform gives workers more breaks, leaves in federally regulated fields

Government says workers will be able to take time off more easily

Workers in federally-regulated fields across Canada will now be more easily able to take time off for personal and medical issues.

As of Sept. 1, employees working in interprovincial and international transportation fields like railways, buses, pipelines and airports, fields like grain processing, banking, uranium, telecommunications and broadcasting, Crown corporations and First Nations band councils will get general holiday pay , medical leave, maternity and parental leave, leave related to critical illness and leave related to death or disappearance of a child as of their first day at work.

Other changes include:

  • personal leave up to five days, including 3 days with pay
  • family violence leave up to 10 days, with five days paid

  • leave for traditional Indigenous practices of up to 5 unpaid days

  • expanded bereavement leave from three to five days, three of them paid

  • unpaid leave for court or jury duty

  • new breaks and rest periods (medical and nursing breaks, work breaks); and

  • increased annual vacation entitlements (three weeks after five years of service, four weeks after 10 years of service)

  • medical leave (covering personal illness or accident, organ/tissue donation and medical appointments)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Check out the Quality Foods fireworks from Port Alberni’s Salmon Fest

Editor Susie Quinn and contributor Laurie Harris capture the lights

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs trade veteran defenceman as pre-season ends

Ryan Novecosky moved to West Kelowna Warriors

Alberni Valley Hospice Society earns business facade improvement grant

Community Futures Alberni-Clayoquot, City of Port Alberni contribute to hospice office renos

SALMON FEST 2019: Alberni Valley Tyee Club expecting banner year

For the first time in decades, tyees dominate leader board

SALMON FEST 2019: Stage will be jampacked with entertainment all weekend

Port Alberni’s Tyee Landing will be hopping with music, fishing and family fun

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

School returns in B.C. with uncertainty surrounding contract for teachers

Negotiations are scheduled to resume on Sept. 23

B.C. VIEWS: More Labour Day milestones for the NDP

Gift to U.S.-based construction unions keeps on giving

Car smashes through Monk Office Supply window in Port Hardy

Port Hardy RCMP arrived on the scene a little after 3:00 p.m.

Even sculptured dinosaurs going extinct in Island community

Even the sculpture variety of dinosaur is in danger of going extinct… Continue reading

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

BC Wildfire Service urges people to be careful with fire use over long weekend

BC Wildfire Service responded to 696 wildfires between April 1 and Aug. 28

Most Read