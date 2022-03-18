Ladysmith girl missing, father arrested for failing to disclose daughter’s location

13-year-old last seen on Harbour View Road in Ladysmith

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old Ladysmith girl who is considered missing. (Photo submitted)

A girl from Ladysmith is considered missing after her father was arrested for failing to disclose her whereabouts.

According to a press release from Ladysmith RCMP, Payton MacDonald, 13, was reported missing Thursday, March 17. Police had received a request from the B.C. Ministry of Children and Family Development the day before to conduct a wellness check regarding the girl, stated the press release.

Police say the ministry possessed a court order directing the girl’s father to disclose her whereabouts, but he would not and so he was arrested and taken into custody.

RCMP say MacDonald was last seen March 15 on Harbour View Road in Ladysmith.

“To date, police and family have not been able to make contact with Payton,” said Ladysmith RCMP Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen, in the press release. “She does not have a phone or have access to social media. We want to ensure that she is safe and well.”

MacDonald is described as 5-feet-6, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.

