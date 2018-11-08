Ladysmith lottery ticket worth $1-million still not cashed in

The holder of a winning Maxmillion ticket sold in Ladysmith for a Lotto Max draw in October has still not come forward.

The BCLC confirmed to Thursday that the winner of a no doubt life-changing prize is still a mystery almost a month later.

The numbers on the ticket sold in Ladysmith worth $1-million are 06 07 12 17 21 42 46.

“It’s certainly a good reminder for players to check their tickets,” said a BCLC spokesperson. “Players have a year from the date of the draw printed on the ticket to claim a prize.”

On that same Oct. 12 night, three tickets included the one purchased in Ladysmith were Maxmillions winners. The others were sold in Victoria and Sidney.

The first winner to come forward from the draw last month was Richard Allen Kraeker of Victoria who matched all 7 numbers to win a $1 million prize. Kraeker will split the prize with another winning ticket purchased in Quebec and will take home $500,000.

“I’m gobsmacked. I was just stunned, flabbergasted, speechless for a while and then, emotionally drained for a few hours,” said Kraeker. “I only deal with my tickets at one place and that’s Thrifty’s. I took the ticket home to show my wife and she screamed.”

Kraeker plans to travel more and continue an active lifestyle with his wife.

“We like golfing holidays. My wife and I both play golf all summer and play sports all winter,” he said.

Sidney’s Kathleen MacDougal has also since come forward and the second winner.

“It’s a wonderful feeling for anybody. It just made me feel like the world is off my shoulders. Now I can afford to do what I want.”

MacDougal was out for a walk when she decided to check her tickets at the local Pharmasave.

“The retailer checked my ticket and she turned white. She asked me my name and said I had just won a million dollars,” she said. “I had to call my best friend to come and get me because I couldn’t even walk. The store staff were very good about it and wouldn’t let me leave until somebody came to get me. I couldn’t stop crying and shaking.”

MacDougal plans to head to Hawaii for some much-needed relaxation. Following that, she hopes to invest the money, enjoy some pampering and keep playing the lottery.

Kraeker also plans to keep playing Lotto Max which he has played since it was launched in 2009.

