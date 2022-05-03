Ladysmith resident Cheryl Gourley won $1 million playing the online slot machine game Powerbucks at PlayNow.com. (Photo submitted)

Ladysmith resident wins $1 million playing virtual slots

Cheryl Gourley won the prize on a bonus spin while playing Powerbucks

A Ladysmith resident won a cool $1 million playing online slots.

Cheryl Gourley was a winner when playing Powerbucks at PlayNow.com.

“I won these free spins, and the wheel came up and the needle started spinning and then there was a big flash that I won,” said Gourley in a press release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. “I saw the amount and I was just like ‘I won!’ I started jumping up and down with my laptop screaming. My nephews ran out of their rooms thinking something had happened to me.”

Gourley said the money will provide some financial security in retirement and allow for travel.

For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo woman wins $2.1 million playing the slots at Casino Nanaimo


