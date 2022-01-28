Lake Cowichan RCMP continue search for missing Kevin (Bear) Henry

It’s believed that Kevin (Bear) Henry was last seen wearing the pictured sweater. (RCMP handout)

It’s been two months since the last confirmed sighting of Kevin (Bear) Henry and police and Henry’s family want them home.

Family reported Henry missing to Victoria Police Dec. 11 and since then multiple policing agencies across Vancouver Island have been on the lookout.

According to the Lake Cowichan RCMP, “Henry was confirmed to be in Lake Cowichan on Nov. 27, 2021 and was driving this brown 1980 Dodge Royal camper van with British Columbia licence plate NB2 06H through a local business’ drive through.”

Henry was last spotted at Gordon River Main FSR 0 KM near the Honeymoon Bay Ecological Centre but had left there by Nov. 29.

Henry is described as a genderqueer, two spirit, 37-year-old Indigenous person standing six-foot-two and weighing 300 pounds. They’ve got a darker complexion and green eyes.

SEE RELATED: Vigil held in Victoria for missing Indigenous Two-Spirit, Kevin ‘Bear’ Henry

SEE RELATED: Friends and family launch fundraiser for missing Kevin ‘Bear’ Henry last seen near Fairy Creek

“The Lake Cowichan RCMP continue to investigate Henry’s disappearance. Recent flights with RCMP Air Services over areas believed to be where they may have travelled have not located Henry or their vehicle,” said Lake Cowichan RCMP Detachment Cpl. David Motley. “Extensive physical and investigative searches have been completed and the Lake Cowichan RCMP continue to follow up on tips received.”

The RCMP are also in regular contact with Henry’s family to share information.

Those who may have any information that may assist the police in locating Henry are urged to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.

cowichan valleymissing person