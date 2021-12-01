Mudslide closed Highway 7 near Agassiz Tuesday Dec. 1 but it reopened to single-lane alternating traffic. (DriveBC)

Mudslide closed Highway 7 near Agassiz Tuesday Dec. 1 but it reopened to single-lane alternating traffic. (DriveBC)

Landslide closed Highway 7 in both directions near Agassiz, now reopened

DriveBC reported slide came down on the Lougheed Highway before Seabird

A mudslide closed Highway 7 east of Agassiz early Wednesday (Dec. 1) but single lane traffic was getting through within an hour of the incident.

Drive BC first reported Highway 7 closed, in both directions some time after 7 a.m., due to a mudslide between Green Road and Lophet Road for 0.9 km in the District of Kent.

School District #78 closed its schools at 8 a.m.: “In the last hour Highway 7 has closed due to ongoing weather conditions. As a result, we have decided to close the entire district.”

But then after 7:40 a.m. DriveBC reported that they managed to open the roadway to single lane alternating traffic.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control.

READ MORE: Evacuations in Sumas Mountain

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsSevere weather

Previous story
Non-U.S. air travellers must take COVID test, isolate as feds try to slow Omicron spread
Next story
Port Alberni’s new wastewater treatment plant nears completion

Just Posted

Cindy Simpson, left, and Helma Swinkels, right, from Bibi J’s in Port Alberni make a pair of donations to Sally Anderson for the Read and Feed program. Bibi J’s donated $3,000 while Simpson and her husband made a separate donation of $500. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Bibi J’s gift shop donates $3,000 to Port Alberni’s school Read and Feed program

The City of Port Alberni purchased Catalyst Paper’s lagoons when they were no longer needed, in anticipation of expanding wastewater treatment to the city’s existing lagoon (seen on the right of the photo). (CITY OF PORT ALBERNI PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s new wastewater treatment plant nears completion

Winter Wonderland takes over the Alberni Valley Multiplex this week. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Winter Wonderland returns to Alberni Valley Multiplex for 2021

A U11 Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward slips the puck past a Port Moody defender and into the net during a tournament in Port Alberni on Nov. 27. Alberni ended up winning the game 22-1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni wins bronze in U11 hockey tournament