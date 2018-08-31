Landslide victims in south central Interior to get disaster financial assistance

Financial assistance is available to victims in Cache Creek, Ashcroft and the Bonaparte Indian Band

Victims of landslides that swept through parts of British Columbia’s south central Interior are getting a boost from the provincial government.

The Public Safety Ministry says disaster financial assistance is now available to British Columbians affected by landslides on the weekend of Aug. 11 and 12 in the Thompson-Nicola regional district, including Cache Creek, Ashcroft and the Bonaparte Indian Band.

RELATED: Highway 97 back open after mudslide

The assistance is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charities and local governments that were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses.

Applications for assistance must be submitted to Emergency Management B.C. by Nov. 28.

RELATED: Search for mudslide victim becomes recovery mission

Financial assistance is provided for each accepted claim at 80 per cent of the amount of total eligible damage that exceed $1,000 to a maximum claim of $300,000.

The Canadian Press

