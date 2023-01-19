Langley realtor David Foxwell faces seven charges, including assaulting a peace officer, in Leduc, Alberta, following a traffic stop in 2021. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley realtor David Foxwell faces seven charges, including assaulting a peace officer, in Leduc, Alberta, following a traffic stop in 2021. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Realtor charged with assaulting Alberta Mountie during traffic stop

Charges stem from a 2021 incident in which the RCMP officer was allegedly dragged 300 metres

A Langley Realtor is scheduled to go on trial in March for assaulting a police officer following an incident in Leduc, Alta. in 2021.

David Foxwell is a longtime Langley real estate agent who has been involved in local business organizations and charitable causes.

According to reporting in the Red Deer Advocate, Leduc RCMP traffic officers were doing check-stops on the night of Dec. 15, 2021, when they pulled over a 48-year-old man who allegedly refused to submit to an alcohol screening.

Police said that when the officer attempted to arrest the driver, the man refused to leave the vehicle. The driver then tried to flee, and the officer was dragged about 300 metres along with the car.

A civilian vehicle pulled in front of the car, forcing it to stop, and the officer, civilian, and more police managed to contain the driver. He was arrested on scene.

The officer was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

READ MORE: Impaired driver arrested after Leduc RCMP officer dragged behind vehicle

The Leduc RCMP announced a short time later that Foxwell had been charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, refusal to comply with a demand, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of resisting a peace officer, assault on a police officer causing bodily harm, and failure to stop at an intersection.

Alberta justice officials confirmed a two-day trial on all of those charges has been scheduled in Leduc Provincial Court for March 14 and 15.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Foxwell is a community director for Aldergrove with the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, he has been involved with the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board – including on their government relations committee and according to his website Housefindbc.com, he is responsible for their slogan “Excellence through ethics.”

He has also been a donor for the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) and its major annual gala.

The Langley Advance Times reached Foxwell.

“I cannot say outcomes nor discuss legal matters publicly, but I can say don’t believe all that you read,” Foxwell said via text message.

He also mentioned his fundraising and community work.

“I was approached by the chamber, by the Aldergrove Business Association, and by the Gateway of Hope to assist them in a volunteer director position to assist in the community and fundraising efforts. A story would negatively impact not only me but the assistance they would be provided,” Foxwell wrote.

“And you know how hard it is for these organizations to find the help. There is innocence until proven otherwise.”

– with files from the Red Deer Advocate

