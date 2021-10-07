Ocean views at Pierce Woods Marine Park in Lantzville. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Lantzville purchases waterfront property as new marine park

Three-hectare Pierce Woods Marine Park located on Sabre Road

Lantzville is the proud owner of what is now the municipality’s second-largest park.

The District of Lantzville announced this week the purchase of a three-hectare waterfront property on Sabre Road that it has named Pierce Woods Marine Park.

The park acquisition was made possible in part because of a trust agreement placed on the land title 25 years ago which provided for a reduced purchase price so long as the property was designated as a public marine park, according to a press release from the municipality.

Lantzville was able to buy the property for $1.4 million, which it covered through development cost charges and reserve funds without impacting property taxes.

The release noted that Audrey Joan Editha Woods established the Woods Foundation Trust decades ago, and owned the Sabre Road property which was leased to the Pierce family.

The sale of 8306 Sabre Rd. to the District of Lantzville “is a long-held goal and dream of the Woods Foundation,” noted a statement from foundation directors. “The Pierces are delighted that Sabre Beach will be enjoyed by all for generations to come.”

The property has a main residence, cabin and garage. The District of Lantzville will says it will need to assess the property for liabilities, consider parking and access improvements, and make other preparations before the park can be enjoyed by the public.

Lantzville Mayor Mark Swain said in the release that the community will benefit from the park acquisition for generations.

“Once open to the public, in addition to becoming a family gathering place for the creation of special memories long into the future, the park will provide additional beach access and increase our community’s capacity to enjoy and share Lantzville’s waterfront,” he said.

