The roof bore the impact of the tree that fell on a townhome in Qualicum Beach on May 18. (Michael Briones photo)

The roof bore the impact of the tree that fell on a townhome in Qualicum Beach on May 18. (Michael Briones photo)

Large tree crashes down on home in Qualicum Beach

Owner shaken but still counting his blessings

Randy Binns was sound asleep in his townhouse on Village Way in Qualicum Beach, when he heard a loud crash at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18.

“I thought maybe it was my cat knocked something off the table, so I got up right way to investigate. And when I turned on the light, I saw a tree had landed on the roof,” he said.

Binns was shaken by the incident but is also counting his blessings.

“If it had come down any harder or crashed through the roof and I had been on the couch, because I fall asleep on the couch quite often, that woud have been the end of me,” said Binns. “If it went the other way, it would have hit my bedroom. It could have been deadly.”

The tree landed above the townhouse’s small patio which has a sliding glass door. The railing was spared any damage but some of the ceiling was peeled off.

“The roof took the blunt of the impact,” said Binns. “It could have been worse. I did not sleep well after that. It almost felt like a mini-earthquake.”

READ MORE: Tree tumbles during heavy winds, crushes car at inn in Qualicum Beach

It was a windy night but Binns said that isn’t unusual.

“It does get strong here for some unknown reason,” explained. “This sort of a little vortex here and when you go over to the high school (Kwalikum Secondary). Whenever it’s windy, there’s always tons of branches down.”

Next-door neighbour Marie Bogaardt also heard the loud bang. She wasn’t sure what it was but found out in the morning what happened. She is now worried about the tall trees near her bedroom at the back of her townhouse.

“We are very concerned and I always think about it,” said Bogaardt. “If there’s a strong wind I can touch the branches of the trees and that’s too close. The trees are on a slope so they don’t have that much foundation.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

qualicum beach

Previous story
Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday
Next story
Bonfires out, but machine-powered beach fires still OK in Tofino

Just Posted

Students at John Howitt Elementary School in Port Alberni gathered on Thursday, May 13 to launch their rockets, built entirely from recycled materials. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Students in Port Albern launch for the stars

John Howitt Rocketeers program teaches students about science, engineering

Joseph A. Dandurand is a Kwantlen First Nation writer. (Langley Advance Times File Photo)
Indigenous poet and NYT bestseller to read at Electric Mermaid

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads from Char’s Landing takes place online via Zoom on Friday, May 21

The line of Stephen Castagna, Brandon Buhr and Josh Van Unen became one of the most dominant lines in the BCHL during the 2020-21 pod season. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate successful 2020-21 season

Bulldogs ended the BCHL season with a second-place finish in the Island Division pod

The visitors’ centre and courtyard are the first places that greet visitors to McLean Mill National Historic Site in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
McLean Mill exclusion application now in ALC’s hands

Decision on whether to remove national historic site from ALR ‘could take months’

NIC’s new president Lisa Domae assumed the role of president on April 12. Domae has worked at NIC since 2000, most recently as the executive vice president, academic and chief operating officer. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New North Island College president launches draft strategic plan

Lisa Domae assumed the role of president on April 12, 2021

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

The owner of this townhome was awakened by a large crashing sound in Qualicum Beach on May 18. (Michael Briones photo)
Large tree crashes down on home in Qualicum Beach

Owner shaken but still counting his blessings

Portable appliances, like this one perched between Tofino mayor Dan Law and David Schmidt, are now mandatory for anyone wanting to have a beach fire in Tofino. (Photo courtesy of Dan Law)
Bonfires out, but machine-powered beach fires still OK in Tofino

Vancouver Island’s best-known beach community limits on public beaches to appliance fires only

A forest of dance-protesters outside the BC Legislature on April 11. These participants were doing the Dance for the Ancient Forest in support of the Fairy Creek blockade and against old-growth logging. (Zoë Ducklow/News Staff)
Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested as RCMP begin to enforce injunction

A thunderstorm pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

Approximately one-quarter of the province is currently listed as being at moderate risk of fire

A restaurant server on White Rock’s Marine Drive serves customers on a roadside patio. Indoor dining and recreational travel bans have been in effect since late March in B.C. (Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate falls to 411 cases Tuesday

360 people in hospital, up slightly, two more deaths

The Banff National Park entrance is shown in Banff, Alta., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Minister asks Canadians to camp carefully in national parks as season starts

Kitchen shelters in Banff National Park closed, trails on Vancouver Island will only be one-way

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Names of those aboard the ship are seen at Komagata Maru monument in downtown Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The City of Vancouver has issued an apology for its racist role in denying entry to 376 passengers aboard a ship that was forced to return to India over a century ago. Mayor Kennedy Stewart says discrimination by the city had “cruel effects” on the Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims aboard the Komagata Maru, which arrived in Burrard Inlet on May 23, 1914. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says sorry for city’s role in turning away South Asians in 1914

Kennedy Stewart has declared May 23 as the annual Komagata Maru Day of Remembrance

Most Read