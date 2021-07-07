Victoria police are seeking the owner of a large snake after it was found on a person’s patio Tuesday night. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are seeking the owner of a large snake after it was found on a person’s patio Tuesday night. (Courtesy VicPD)

Large, unexpected visitor slithers its way onto Victoria patio

Victoria police use golf club, broomstick to capture 4-foot-long snake outside housing complex

Victoria police were kept busy Tuesday night capturing a four-foot-long snake that had slithered its way onto an unsuspecting person’s patio.

Officers were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 700-block of Vancouver Street shortly after 9 p.m. for a report that someone in a ground floor suite had found a large snake on their patio. Working with the resident, a golf club and a broomstick, officers were able to corral the creature into a cardboard box.

They transported it to Victoria Animal Control Services where it remains.

The owner of the snake is asked to contact animal control. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Saanich firefighters rescue ‘very vocal’ crow from fireplace chimney

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

PetsVicPDVictoria

Previous story
Missing hiker died in Manning Park, says mother
Next story
VIDEO: Cowessess First Nation gets control of children in care

Just Posted

Randy Brown, owner of Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue, has five trailers and a motorhome at the back of his property that he is renting to people who had been previously homeless. He wants to put 15 trailers on his property, hooked up to city sewer and water and BC Hydro. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
EDITORIAL: Time for Alberni govt’s to deal with RVs used as housing

A painting by Susan Schaefer. Schaefer will host a painting workshop at the Rollin Art Centre on July 24, 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Learn to paint with summer art workshop at Rollin Art Centre

Huu-ay-aht First Nations Hereditary Chief Derek Peters said he appreciates the care and protection of the nations’ cultural treasures, and that it is time they return home. (PHOTO COURTESY HUU-AY-AHT FIRST NATIONS)
Huu-ay-aht plans repatriation of Royal BC Museum treasures

A team of volunteers exhibit some of the plastics retrieved from the Alberni Inlet and shoreline during a recent ocean cleanup. The items were sorted and data recorded. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Ocean clean-up collects thousands of pieces of garbage in Port Alberni