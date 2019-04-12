Latest search ends for missing Merritt cowboy

RCMP say they are done searching for Ben Tyner at this time

After three days of looking across the Merritt region for a missing cowboy who disappeared in January, RCMP have concluded their latest search efforts.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said officers were looking for Ben Tyner this week, but paused the search Friday.

“At this point there is nothing new to report, unfortunately Tyner has not be located,” she said. “ Investigators will now work to determine next steps.”

READ MORE: Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Tyner was reported missing on Jan. 28, two days after he was last seen, after his riderless horse was found on a logging road off Highway 97 near Winnie Flats in Merritt.

The search for Tyner, who was originally from Wyoming and had been working as a manager at Nicola Ranch before he disappeared, used RCMP air units, police dogs, tactical teams and the dive team.

This wasn’t the first time the search for the missing cowboy was suspened. At the start of February police stopped the search due to extreme cold and snow.

His family, from Wyoming, had been in Merritt at the time to assist with the search but returned home without answers.

READ MORE: Disappearance of Merritt cowboy now deemed suspicious

RCMP declared Tyner’s disappearance suspicious in March; although police did not disclose why they thought it might be criminal in nature.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs
Next story
Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Just Posted

Alberni Classical Concerts celebrates successful third season

Subscriptions for 2019-2020 season are now on sale

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District weighs pair of cannabis store applications

Proposed cannabis stores located on Alberni Highway

Coombs Country Candy gets an early start on Easter

Owner Murray Lawlor and staff offered treats, activities for Alberni Valley families

BC-based rural dividends help rural communities diversify their economies

Five Alberni Valley projects receive hundreds of thousands in grant funding

Partner with a Pro coming up at Alberni Golf Course

Small but enthusiastic group took part in Men’s Club open day

‘We’re not there looking for fish’: RCMP dive team practice on Vancouver Island

Divers from across B.C. are in the Comox Valley to practise swift water rescue

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Cannabis enforcement unit now checking unlicensed B.C. pot stores

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said team was not expected to roll out until more pot stores opened

Surrey Mounties send election fraud investigation report to Crown

The BC Prosecution Service will now do charge assessment

Most Read