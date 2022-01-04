Victoria’s Inner Harbour is coated with a fine dusting of snow. More of the white stuff is expected as part of Environment Canada’s latest winter storm watch. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria’s Inner Harbour is coated with a fine dusting of snow. More of the white stuff is expected as part of Environment Canada’s latest winter storm watch. (Black Press Media file photo)

Latest winter weather warning comes with snow prediction for Vancouver Island

Snowfall of 10 to 20 cm forecast for Wednesday night and into Thursday

A winter storm watch is the latest weather alert warning of cold and snow for Vancouver Island and the south coast.

An alert issued by Environment Canada around 2 p.m. Tuesday (on Jan. 4) warns residents to watch for adverse weather as a low pressure system is forecast to approach the coast Wednesday, creating evening snowfall accumulations ranging from 10 to 20 cm by midday Thursday, including on the Malahat Drive on Highway 1.

RELATED: More snow inbound overnight for parts of Vancouver Island

The alert warns of rapidly accumulating snow, possibly affecting Thursday morning commutes with an added risk of freezing rain for the Fraser Valley.

The storm watch covers Greater Victoria, east and inland Vancouver Island including the Malahat, as well as Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Islands and the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

The warning comes on the heels of a special weather statement covering most of Vancouver Island, of possible heavy convective snow flurries, with a sudden reduction in visibility that hit Monday night and was expected to last into Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Fresh snow, rain making for icy commute across Greater Victoria

Wednesday morning could prove as icy for drivers as Tuesday was across Greater Victoria. Temperatures are set to dip to 1 C with snow or rain Tuesday night with a high of 3 C predicted Wednesday.

 

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SnowWeather

Previous story
Ottawa announces details of $40 billion Indigenous child-welfare settlement
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 4 re-opens west of Port Alberni

Just Posted

Highway 4 will be closed near McCoy Lake Road on Jan. 4, 2022. (SCREENSHOT)
UPDATE: Highway 4 re-opens west of Port Alberni

Once again, the privately owned James Island topped the list of highest assessed properties in the Vancouver Island region, according to data from BC Assessment, reflecting market value as of July 1, 2021. Its value stood at $54.7 million. (Sotheby’s International Realty photo)
Property assessments up more than 40 per cent in some Vancouver Island communities

A “Stop Work” order was placed outside of the Kingsway Pub in Port Alberni in April 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni councillor apologizes for unpermitted renovations

Senior girls’ Armada player Natalie Clappis successfully blocks senior boys’ Armada guard Daniel Chin during a scrimmage on Totem Media Day, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Alberni District Secondary School gym. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Totem basketball tournament postponed in Port Alberni