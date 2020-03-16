All the libraries on Vancouver Island operated by the Vancouver Island Regional Library, including the new one in Chemainus (pictured), closed as of March 16 due to the COVID-19 crisis. (File picture)

Libraries on Vancouver Island close due to COVID-19

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s eLibrary remains open

  • Mar. 16, 2020 2:37 p.m.
  • News

Vancouver Island Regional Library will close all of its library branches to the public on March 16 at 8 p.m. due to the COVID-19 situation and recommendations put forward today by the province’s chief medical health officer.

“In coming to this difficult decision, we paid particular attention to the province’s prohibition on gatherings of more than 50 people, and the strong appeal for everyone to stay home during this critical time,” said VIRL’s executive director Rosemary Bonanno.

“In this rapidly changing environment, we believe this is the best decision for our staff, customers, and larger public.”

As a result of the closures, VIRL has extended all due dates by six weeks and asks customers not to return any library materials until branches have reopened to the public.

Throughout the closure, VIRL’s eLibrary, which includes thousands of ebooks and audiobooks, scores of downloadable music, and hours of streaming movies of TV, will remain open for anyone with a VIRL library card.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three more COVID-19 deaths at B.C. care home, as number of cases grows to 103
Next story
Canada to close borders to most foreigners, but not to U.S., to slow spread of COVID-19

Just Posted

Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

Port Alberni gains new police officer with provincial funding

Majority of Port Alberni RCMP officers funded by the city

School District 70 changing its name to ‘Pacific Rim’

Dropping Alberni will be more inclusive to coastal communities, trustees say

Alberni Valley agencies focus on vulnerable citizens as concern over COVID-19 grows

CMHA coordinates efforts so people living in poverty ‘don’t get missed’

Port Alberni, ACRD open joint Emergency Operations Centre to keep ahead of COVID-19

No cases of COVID-19 in Alberni Valley, says ACRD official

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in downtown Nanaimo

Accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday on Terminal Avenue

Libraries on Vancouver Island close due to COVID-19

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s eLibrary remains open

Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Comox Valley school exposed to COVID-19

Island Health sent out statement advising school community of a positive test

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Nanaimo satire website connects community during COVID-19 pandemic

Nanaimo Beacon signs up more than 600 volunteers to help those who are self-isolating

Most Read