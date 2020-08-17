Lightning fills the Vancouver Island night sky

An amazing photo by Jeff Westnedge, taken from the Brant Wildlife Observation Deck just past the Shady Rest. (Jeff Westnedge photo) Natasha Dawn James took this picture of lightning in PQB. (Submitted photo) Ryan Chow snapped this shot in PQB. (Submitted photo) The sunset before the storm hit. (Christine Neeter photo)

The Vancouver Island sky put on quite a show Sunday night.

Here’s a selection of photos sent over from readers across the region from the summer storm on Aug. 16.

This week doesn’t look quite as spectacular, with a mix of sun and showers on the horizon. Here’s your forecast:

Monday, Aug. 17:

Partly cloudy, 25 C. Clear overnight at around 16 degrees.

Tuesday, Aug. 18:

Mainly sunny, 24 C, but feels like 28 C. Will get down to around 15 C at night.

Wednesday, Aug. 19:

A chance of showers, under 5 mm of precipitation expected if so. 22 C, feels like 25 C. 16 C at night.

Thursday, Aug. 20:

Rain – between 25 and 35 mm. 20 C, but feels like 22 C. 17 C at night.

Friday, Aug 21:

Rain again, this time between 5 and 10 mm. 20 C, but feels like 22 C. Night dropping down to 14 C.

Saturday, Aug. 22:

Back to sunshine. 19 C, feels like 20 C. 14 C overnight.

Sunday, Aug. 23:

Similar to Saturday, with a mix of sun and cloud at 20 C. 14 C overnight.

— NEWS staff

