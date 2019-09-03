Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

UPDATE: Wednesday at 9:24 a.m.

Jacki Sutherland heard loud thunder followed by a bright flash Tuesday night – common elements of a typical summer thunderstorm in the Okanagan.

But it’s believed one of those lightning strikes hit the roof of a Peachland home, sparking a fire, just after 6:30 p.m.

“It also sounded like an outlet had shorted out,” Sutherland, a nearby neighbour, told the Kelowna Capital News that evening. “Then my daughter called and asked if there was a fire in Vernon.”

That’s when she looked outside, and saw her neighbours house up in flames.

“It was pretty scary,” she added.

The damage to the house is extensive.

According to emergency crews on site, one person was in the house at the time of the blaze. They are now in the care of Emergency Social Services.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks grass fire in Glenmore

READ MORE: Out-of-control wildfire near Keremeos

