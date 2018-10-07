State police say 20 people died in a crash in upstate New York that local officials say involved a limousine near a crowded tourist spot.

Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Fatal crash happened 170 miles north of New York City

A crash involving a limousine at a popular upstate New York tourist spot killed 20 people, officials said Sunday.

Local officials told the Times Union of Albany that a limo speeding down a hill hit bystanders Saturday afternoon at the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, about 170 miles (270 kilometres) north of New York City. State police confirmed Sunday that the death toll was 20 and said the crash involved two vehicles.

The store is a popular stop for tourists on fall foliage trips.

Authorities on Sunday didn’t release names of victims or other specifics, but state police set up a hotline for family members. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

An afternoon news conference is planned.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Apple Barrel Country Store thanked emergency responders for their actions in the aftermath of the “horrific” accident. On Sunday, the store posted that it was open “and could use your hugs.”

Witnesses on Saturday described chaos, with a massive turnout of ambulances and other responders.

“I heard some screaming. It looked serious because people were running back and forth,” Bridey Finegan of Schoharie told WNYT NewsChannel 13 .

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Irreplaceable’ instruments pinched from West Coast rock band 54-40

Just Posted

ELECTION 2018: Helen Robertson hopes to be ‘people’s advocate’ for Port Alberni city council

Robertson has lived in Port Alberni for 36 years and served with a variety of organizations

Lengthy waits for Thanksgiving travels on BC Ferries

The long-weekend wait times are starting to pick up at major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

Indigenous tourism blossoming on Vancouver Island

BIG READ: Islanders investing in First Nations cultural experiences to attract the world

ELECTION 2018: Blain Pouliot offers Port Alberni city council a “strong voice”

Pouliot and his wife own a five-star tourism business in Port Alberni

BC Ferries wants five new ships

Sights set on Canadian shipyards to build vessels for local routes

ELECTION 2018: School District 70 board guaranteed to have new look

Two seats have been vacated, and parents step up to run for office

Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Fatal crash happened 170 miles north of New York City

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

‘Irreplaceable’ instruments pinched from West Coast rock band 54-40

Band says instruments were stolen in New Westminster

Vatican defends pope against ‘blasphemous’ coverup claims

The McCarrick scandal has thrown the U.S. and Vatican hierarchy into turmoil

Scientists trying to save B.C.’s western rattlesnakes from becoming roadkill

Long, cold winters and short summers mean females can’t reproduce every year

Melee at UFC 229 after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor

After Irish star taps out, chaos ensues

Pettersson sparkles again but Canucks fall 7-4 to Flames

Super rookie not enough to lift Vancouver past Calgary

B.C. Lions keep CFL playoff hopes alive, dump Argos 26-23

Win evens B.C.’s record at 7-7

Most Read