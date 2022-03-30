LIVE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Williams Lake First Nation

It’s a cool rainy day in Williams Lake as the region prepares for a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)It’s a cool rainy day in Williams Lake as the region prepares for a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Prime Minister is at the Williams Lake First Nation administration building along Highway 97 where he is receiving a traditional greeting with drumming, singing and a brushing off ceremony with sage.

Trudeau and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller are visiting the region following events in Vancouver on Thursday (March 30).

The leaders will meet with Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake First Nation, council members, elders, residential school survivors and other members of the community.

It is expected that the PM will visit the site of the area’s notorious former residential school, St. Joseph’s Mission, located just a few kilometres away from the community of Sugar Cane.

WLFN is leading an investigation into the residential school where Indigenous children from Northern Secwepemc, all six Tŝilhqot’in communities, as well as Nuxalk, Southern Dakelh, and others, attended.

Indigenous leaders and residents have long said every community and family in the region has been, and continues to be, impacted by the legacy of trauma experienced at St. Joseph’s Mission and other residential schools across the country.

