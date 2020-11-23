A Loblaws store is seen Monday, March 9, 2015 in Montreal.Loblaw Companies Ltd. is expanding the launch of its mobile health and wellness app, a digital tool the company says will provide free access to health-care resources and support. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Loblaw expands launch of PC Health app, offering access to nurses, dietitians

The app comes amid an expansion of digital health technologies

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is expanding the launch of its mobile health and wellness app, a digital tool the company says will provide free access to health-care resources and support.

The grocery and pharmacy retailer is making the PC Health app available to download in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta today after an initial roll out in Atlantic Canada last month.

The app comes amid an expansion of digital health technologies and increasing efforts by retailers to extend customer experience – and loyalty – beyond the traditional brick-and-mortar store.

Loblaw says the online tool leverages its in-house expertise in food, nutrition and health care gained through its chain of grocery and pharmacy outlets including Shoppers Drug Mart.

Jeff Leger, president of Shoppers Drug Mart, says the app will help Canadians navigate the health-care system.

The app provides access to registered nurses and dietitians as well as custom digital health programs that reward users with the company’s PC Optimum points.

