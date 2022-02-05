PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda (Presidents Choice photo)

PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda (Presidents Choice photo)

Loblaw recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda due to glass risk

Anyone who purchased the soda is advised to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

The soda was sold nationally in 200 millilitre containers with a best before date of Sep. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

However, it says there have been no reports of any injuries associated with the soda.

The CFIA adds that it is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Anyone who purchased the soda is advised to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

– The Canadian Press

Loblaw

Previous story
British Columbians increasingly concerned about quality of health-care
Next story
GoFundMe removes Freedom Convoy fundraiser, says protest has ‘become an occupation’

Just Posted

Portland Loos have been installed in downtown areas of several B.C. municipalities. (PHOTO COURTESY PORTLAND LOO)
Groups call on city of Port Alberni to answer public washroom need

(Black Press Media files)
Port Alberni property crime spiked in last three months of 2021

From left to right: Anita Sutherland (director of operations at McLean Mill) and Daryl Robbins (owner of Robbins & Company) present a cheque to Barb Kalugin and Steve Kalugin (co-chairs of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Community for Kids - Port Alberni), accompanied by Bill Collette (CEO of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce). (TERESA BIRD / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
McLean Mill raises more than $10K for BC Children’s Hospital

‘Swimming Koi,’ a watercolour and ink on paper, is one of Port Alberni artist Sarah Williams’ pieces included in her Guppy Love collection. Williams’ multimedia work is on exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre until Feb. 26, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist Sarah Williams follows her dreams