Bridge over Kelowna’s Mission Creek at KLO and Spiers roads. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau)

Bridge over Kelowna’s Mission Creek at KLO and Spiers roads. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau)

Local state of emergency declared for Kelowna

“This is totally unexpected”

A local state of emergency has been declared for the Kelowna area in response to isolated flooding in several creeks in the city.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has also been activated. Regional District of Central Okanagan Emergency Program Coordinator Sandra Follack said the state of emergency is expected to last four or five days.

“We didn’t anticipate this weather coming in,” said Follack.

She explained that the predictive models and Environment Canada expected around 20mm of rain, though Kelowna saw up to 65mm in the last day – more than the creeks could handle.

“This is totally unexpected.”

City crews have been clearing debris from a bridge across Kelowna’s Mission Creek, and are inspecting other bridges, looking for debris in the areas, and monitoring the water levels and the weather. Several roads have been closed due to flooding as well.

Property owners in flood-prone and low-lying areas have been told they are responsible for protecting their properties from possible flood damage. Sand and sandbags have been deployed to some areas, and residents can also pick up sandbags at several locations throughout the city.

Read More: Whitevale flooding ‘worst ever’ near Vernon

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021Breaking NewsCity of Kelownaemergency declarationKelowna

Previous story
Missing Alberta girl believed in B.C.

Just Posted

Ellen Frood (2021), Colin Minions (2022), Capt. Michael Ramsay (2020) with his daughter Heather, all accept Citizen of the Year awards from the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce at the community excellence gala, Friday, June 10, 2022 at McLean Mill National Historic Site. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Trio of Citizens of the Year honoured in Port Alberni

Terry Deakin of INEO Employment, third from left, presents the team at Power of Three with a COVID Resilience Award for 2022 at the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce community excellence awards, Friday, June 10, 2022 at McLean Mill National HIstoric Site. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrates three years of community excellence

Victoria Chicchini, left, and the rest of the Junior Leadership class at Alberni District Secondary School hold up inspirational signs and backpacks they have filled with items useful to people experiencing homelessness. The class donated backpacks to homelessness advocate Mark Braunagel on May 19, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni high school leadership students collect backpacks for people living on city’s streets

Vancouver Island’s kelp forests have responded in a variety of ways, according to research out of the University of Victoria. Unsplash/contributed photo
B.C. kelp is in hot water, but science may help save our underwater rainforests