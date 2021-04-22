The bulk carrier ‘Port Alberni’ is berthed at CentrePort in Wellington, New Zealand on Monday, April 12, 2021. The carrier is 174 metres long by 29 metres wide, flies under a Hong Kong flag and was carrying logs. (CHARMEAD SCHELLA/Special to the News)

Logging ship a trip down memory lane for transplanted Canadian

The 174-metre ‘Port Alberni’ is registered in Hong Kong

When the bulk carrier Port Alberni pulled into port in Wellington, New Zealand, on April 12, 2021 it was like a trip down memory lane for Charmead Schella.

Schella and her family moved to Paraparaumu, on the North Island of New Zealand five years ago after spending a number of years operating the Fat Salmon Backpackers Inn and holding a number of other positions in Port Alberni—including reporter at the Alberni Valley News, and before she left the country, executive director of Literacy Alberni.

Schella now works in the communications department for CentrePort Ltd. as a senior internal communications advisor.

The 174-metre Port Alberni is registered in Hong Kong. It was carrying a load of raw logs when it arrived in New Zealand.

