Long-running ICBC claim over collateral damage to his house frustrates Cowichan man

Rick Corden stands next to the new pole on Gibbins Road in front of his house that replaced one that was sheared off by a car in June. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

It’s been more than four months since Rick Corden filed a claim with ICBC, and he’s becoming increasingly frustrated that the insurance agency hasn’t settled it yet.

Corden, who lives on Gibbons Road, said he was home on the night of June 30 when he heard a loud crash and his lights went out.

He said he investigated the crash and found a car had struck the power pole in front of his house and sheared it off at its base.

Remarkably, Corden said it appeared the driver and passenger in the car were not seriously hurt in the accident, but his hydro lines were down and a power surge that occurred when the lines were pulled from his house in the accident blew out his lights, air conditioning and heat pumps.

He said he estimates the damage to his property at up to $11,000.

“I had to do a lot of work for ICBC for this claim, including getting three estimates on fixing what was burnt out after the power surge and sending pictures of everything, and the weeks and months have gone by and I’m still waiting for the claim to come through,” Corden said.

“I was even told by ICBC that I could go through my house insurance, but that has a $5,000 deductible. I’m the innocent victim of that car crash so why should I have to go through my house insurance anyway? They keep telling me that the claim is still being processed, but more than four months have gone by. This is unbelievable. Why are they dragging this out?”

A statement from ICBC said it’s important for people to know there is a process to follow when submitting a claim for damage to property as a result of a crash.

The statement said that with property damage claims, ICBC does not authorize repairs, but determines whether it is able to reimburse a customer for claimed items once ICBC has confirmed they were damaged as a result of a crash involving an ICBC-insured vehicle, and that the loss is payable under that vehicle’s third-party liability policy.

“In this case, ICBC hired a local independent assessor to attend the customer’s residence to gather more information about the incident and how it impacted the items involved in the customer’s property damage claim,” ICBC said.

“ICBC has now received the IA’s report and is in the process of reviewing it to determine next steps. We have informed the customer the claim is under review and appreciate their patience as we work to resolve their property damage claim.”



