Flooding and bank instability closed the Malahat on the south Island section of Highway 1 back on Nov. 15. While it has since reopened to traffic, short-term repairs with scheduled overnight closings are ongoing. (Courtesy Emcon Services Inc.)

Flooding and bank instability closed the Malahat on the south Island section of Highway 1 back on Nov. 15. While it has since reopened to traffic, short-term repairs with scheduled overnight closings are ongoing. (Courtesy Emcon Services Inc.)

Long-term Hwy. 1 Malahat flood repair in design stage, cost unknown: MoTI

Nov. 15 rainstorm caused a section of slope and retaining wall to collapse

A section of the Malahat damaged by B.C.’s November rainstorm is allowing traffic back through, but the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says long-term repairs remain in the design stages.

The Island’s main connector highway was pummelled with a record-breaking 88 millimetres of rain Nov. 15, filling some sections with water high enough to hit car bumpers and causing the slope and retaining wall to collapse between Finlayson Arm Road and Wellswood Road.

Crews worked around the clock to quickly reconstruct a retaining wall and build back damaged sections of the highway. A long-term fix is still in the works though, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a statement to Black Press Media.

The ministry said it doesn’t have a definitive schedule for those repairs and won’t have a cost estimate until the design phase is complete.

In the meantime, the ministry said crews continue to monitor the repaired section to ensure the safety of drivers and that the thoroughfare remains open. It will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic on Dec. 2 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. while crews add centre line delineators.

READ ALSO: More reliable Vancouver Island highway options highlighted in latest flooding: traffic expert

READ ALSO: ‘Not a federal concern’: a Malahat alternative would be up to B.C., not Ottawa says Horgan

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC FloodmalahatTransportationWest Shore

Previous story
Highway 1 reopens from Abbotsford to Hope
Next story
Cermaq fined $500,000 for 2017 diesel spill at fish farm off northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Chinna Reddy Katireddy (right), managing director of Macropus Homes, is working hard to help find Mitch Lowry (left), one of his employees, a rental apartment in the area. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Rental crisis strikes nerve with readers

Port Alberni RCMP and BC Ambulance members attend to a person on Fourth Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni RCMP investigate fatality on Fourth Avenue

Story House is four singer-songwriters with a wealth of stories to tell through their folksy bluegrass music. Find out what their next plot is at Char’s Landing this Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m. Doors open at 1;30 p.m. Tickets and more info available at charslanding.com. (PHOTO COURTESY STORY HOUSE)
Story House brings bluegrass sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ forward Ryan Tverberg beats Nanaimo Clippers’ Tim Washe to the puck at centre ice in first period action of their exhibition game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The Clippers won the game 3–1. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Former Alberni Valley Bulldogs player invited to World Juniors camp