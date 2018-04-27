FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London. It is announced on Friday April 27, 2018, William and Kate’s new son is named Louis Arthur Charles. (John Stillwell/Pool photo via AP, File)

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

The new prince has a name — in fact three.

The infant son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

The palace said the baby’s full title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

William and Kate’s third child was born Monday, a brother to 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who is almost 3.

Louis — pronounced LOO-ee — is fifth in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles, his father and his older siblings.

The name pays tribute twice over to Prince Charles, who has Arthur as one of his middle names.

The choice also honours Louis Mountbatten, Charles’ great-uncle and beloved mentor, who was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979.

Bookmakers had been doing a brisk trade in bets on the new prince’s name, but Louis wasn’t among the favourites. The royal couple has used it before, as one of George’s middle names.

Arthur, Albert and James had been considered front-runners.

The Associated Press

Most Read