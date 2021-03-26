Lower Mainland trio arrested after Campbell River man stabbed multiple times

Man turns up at hospital with ‘multiple serious and life-threatening stab wounds’

Three arrests have been made in connection to a stabbing Thursday morning in Campbell River.

Campbell River RCMP say they responded to a call from the hospital at approximately 8:45 am on March 25, after a 40-year-old man had been brought there with what they are calling “multiple serious and life-threatening stab wounds.”

“Investigating officers were able to ascertain where the stabbing had taken place and located and arrested three male suspects at the scene without incident,” according to the RCMP report.

“This was a very serious incident,” says Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre, but adds, “It is believed that the parties involved were known to one another and there was no danger to the general public in the community.”

The three apprehended men are all residents of British Columbia’s Lower Mainland, according to the release, and Campbell River RCMP are continuing with their investigation into the incident.



