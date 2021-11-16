Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

Woman dead in Hwy. 99 landslide near Lillooet; search ongoing for others possibly missing

Search and rescue crews were airlifted into the area to search for any missing people

A women from the Lower Mainland has died as a result of the Highway 99 landslide near Lillooet.

In a Tuesday (Nov. 16) news release, RCMP said that the woman’s body was recovered by Pemberton and Lillooet Search and Rescue personnel late on Monday. The road remains closed and unpassable; the search crews were taken to the site by helicopter.

The woman is the first death confirmed as a result of the massive flooding and landslides that have ravaged B.C. over the past few days. The woman’s family has been notified and the B.C. Coroners Service is investigating.

Mounties said that late night search efforts on Monday were suspended due to safety concerns but that searchers are out again on Tuesday.

“The total number of people and vehicles unaccounted for has not been confirmed however investigators have received two missing people reports and believe there may have been other occupied vehicles that were lost in the slide,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet. “We are asking anyone who was a witness to the event, or believes their loved one is missing and has not yet been able to make contact with them to contact the Pemberton or Lillooet RCMP detachments.”

