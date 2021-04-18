Maclean’s Magazine ranks Langford best community in B.C.

Maclean’s Magazine has ranked Langford as the best community in B.C. and 18th best in Canada for 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

In the latest of several accolades Langford has received this year, Maclean’s Magazine has named the community the best in B.C. and 18th best in Canada.

The list, which analyzed 415 communities across Canada, based its ranking off affordability, population growth, taxes, crime, weather, health, amenities, community and internet access. Langford’s top three features were wifi, amenities and health.

Wifi, or internet quality, was based off the number of people who could comfortably work or study from home on a single internet connection. For Langford, that was 23. Amenities included the number of bars, restaurants and airports nearby, and health counted the number of specialists, doctors and hospitals. Langford has 18 doctors’ offices per 100,000 residents.

Three other Greater Victoria communities scooped up the second, third and fourth spots in B.C. Central Saanich ranked 22nd overall, with wifi, community and population as its top features. It was followed by Sidney at 23rd and Saanich at 29th, both with wifi, community and health as their features.

In Canada, the top three communities were Halifax, N.S., Fredericton, N.B., and St. Thomas, Ont. The bottom three were Brock, Ont., Wetaskiwin County No. 10, Alta., and Lac Ste. Anne County, Alta.

The bottom three in B.C. were Greater Vancouver, Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

This year, Langford also received awards for the most resilient city and best city for work in B.C. by BC Business Magazine, and the most livable city in Canada by RATESDOTCA.

