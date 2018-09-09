Reports show the quake was magnitude 3.0 and struck in the Puget Sound about 30 km SE of Victoria at 5:55 a.m. (Photo ArcGIS)

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

People were woken up before 6 a.m. by the shaking

A small earthquake rattled parts of southern Vancouver Island early Sunday morning.

Early reports showed the quake as a magnitude of 3.1 but Natural Resources Canada reported the earthquake as a 3.0. The quake struck in the Puget Sound about 30 km SE of Victoria at 5:55 a.m.

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, says Natural Resources Canada. No tsunami is expected.

People on Vancouver Island have been on social media sharing their experiences, many saying they were woken up by the quake.

It is a great reminder to get prepared. Prepared BC has resources to help including a Household Preparedness Guide and a Household Emergency Plan.

Help Natural Resources Canada improve their earthquake hazard map by reporting it here.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Death toll nears 40 from northern Japan earthquake

Just Posted

Port Alberni city councillor Jack McLeman calls it a career

McLeman has worked in municipal politics for 13 years

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Vancouver Island elders share words of wisdom

Big Read: Seniors weigh in on what our youth are getting right — and what they might be missing

New B.C. party looks to represent rural voters in next election

Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld says party will be a ‘relentless voice’ for rural towns

B.C. ends state of emergency, 485 wildfires still burning

State of emergency, which allows officials to take necessary action to fight fires, started Aug. 15

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

B.C. VIEWS: Canada’s carbon tax house of cards is falling down

Revealed as just another sales tax, it’s doomed in B.C. and nationally

Back on the ice: Humboldt Broncos play first regular season game since the crash

16 were killed after a crash on a Saskatchewan highway

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

People were woken up before 6 a.m. by the shaking

Death toll nears 40 from northern Japan earthquake

The magnitude 6.7 earthquake before daybreak Thursday knocked out power and train service

Serena Williams loses game for arguing during US Open loss to Osaka

Tennis star called the umpire a ‘liar’

Helicopters holding fire that’s crossed into Canada at avalanche path

Dry and windy conditions Friday afternoon pushed the Boundary Wildfire north across the border

Mann Cup: Burrards bow again in Game 2

Fall 10-1 to Lakers in Peterborough

VIDEO: Millions of sockeye to spawn on B.C. rivers

Early estimates are that 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River

Most Read