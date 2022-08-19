Drivers are being diverted around a crash on the Malahat early Friday (Aug. 19) near Split Rock Lookout. (Google maps)

UPDATE: Malahat reopens after chicken truck crash cleanup

Route was closed for several hours Friday morning

The Malahat reopened around 9:15 a.m. Friday morning after in both directions after an early morning closure to clear a chicken truck crash near Split Rock Lookout early Friday (Aug. 19).

The stretch of Highway 1 between Shawnigan Lake Road and Shawnigan-Mill Bay road was closed for several hours after the commercial truck crash around 3:30 a.m.

The work week also started with a highway closure Monday (Aug. 15) after a truck and trailer went into the ditch north of West Shore Parkway on Trans-Canada Highway. Emcon Services Inc. closed that section for a couple of hours during vehicle recovery. A crash near Ice Cream Mountain also caused delays for motorists Thursday evening.

