Traffic is backed up on the Malahat near Finlayson Arm Road. (Courtesy of DriveBC)

Traffic is backed up on the Malahat near Finlayson Arm Road. (Courtesy of DriveBC)

Malahat closed northbound after a two-vehicle crash

Tow trucks on their way, police warn of delays

The Malahat is closed northbound starting at Finlayson Arm Road after a two-vehicle collision Friday (Jan. 6) afternoon.

West Shore RCMP tweeted out a warning to drivers to expect delays after the collision happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Vehicles are being removed by tow trucks which were en route as of 3:20 p.m. Friday.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Local MP urging small businesses to apply for summer jobs funding

cowichanLangfordmalahatTrafficWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Advocates, B.C. police warn online ‘sextortion’ of youth is on the rise
Next story
‘Miracle Baby’ and sole survivor of 1957 Prince Rupert mudslide dies at 66

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Officials scramble for solutions as Tofino-Ucluelet loses bus service

Port Alberni Bombers forward Carson Steel slips the puck past Comox goaltender Steven Reganato for a powerplay goal in the first period of a game on Wednesday, Jan. 4. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers bounce back from shootout loss with big win

Scott Cisaroski attempts to break through a screen of Ballenas players to sink a basket during Day One (Thursday, Jan. 5) of Totem 67. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
TOTEM 67: Port Alberni teams pick up wins to open Totem tournament

Routes to Tofino will remain suspended until May. (Black Press file photo)
Vancouver Island Connector bus service paused after ridership plummets