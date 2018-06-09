Car accident on the Malahat leaves 1 dead and 2 in critical condition

Traffic is backed up on the Malahat due to a vehicle incident. (Kevin Rothbauer/Black Press)

A fatal car accident occurred on the Malahat early Saturday afternoon.

B.C. Coroners office confirmed that one person is dead after two vehicles collided on the Trans Canada Highway.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed they transported two patients in critical condition from the scene.

Traffic was stopped in both directions north of Aspen Rd. for nearly an hour, but has reopened to single lane traffic in both directions.

UPDATE – OPEN – #BCHwy1 #Malahat is ***OPEN*** to single lane traffic, in both directions, following an earlier vehicle incident. Expect significant delays, due to traffic volume, and obey traffic control personnel #YYJ #VanIsle https://t.co/VOIyUhoRCC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 9, 2018

More to come.