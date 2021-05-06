The Malahat SkyWalk will open to visitors in July 2021. (Malahat SkyWalk photo)

The Malahat SkyWalk will open to visitors in July 2021. (Malahat SkyWalk photo)

Malahat SkyWalk will open to visitors this July

Highly anticipated attraction will take guests 250m above sea level

Vancouver Island tourists can include the Malahat SkyWalk in their plans for summer travel.

The new tourist attraction located between Victoria and Duncan will open for visitors in July 2021.

Promising “the ultimate natural high,” the SkyWalk will take visitors 250 metres above sea level, where they can experience 360-degree views of Finlayson Arm, the Saanich Inlet, the Saanich Peninsula, the Gulf Islands, the San Juan Islands, Mount Baker, and the Coast Mountain Range.

“Malahat SkyWalk will provide British Columbians with a new, world-class tourism experience to enjoy right in their own backyard,” Malahat SkyWalk general manager Ken Bailey said in a press release. “Local guests will have the opportunity to be the first to visit, giving us the chance to connect with our community. We want to be something British Columbians are proud of and bring their family and friends to experience.”

Visitors will take a 600m accessible elevated walkway through the forest to a 10-storey spiral tower that is touted as the first of its kind in B.C. On the descent, they can opt to return on a 20m spiral slide.

The press release states that guests will be able to learn about nature, including the trees, animals and marine life of the region. The SkyWalk is located on the traditional territory of the Malahat Nation, and their history will also be told as part of the experience.

“Malahat SkyWalk is investing in Vancouver Island at a time when the economy is challenged by a global pandemic,” Bailey said. “We are taking a long view, contributing to the sustainable, long-term growth of the tourism industry in B.C. by giving locals another exciting day-trip destination and offering future travellers a new reason to visit the island and stay longer.”

The Malahat SkyWalk is a $17-million project owned and operated by B.C.-based Malahat SkyWalk Corp, which has partnered with the Malahat Nation.

Once open, the SkyWalk will be open seven days a week, 365 days a year, and will adhere to the Provincial Health Order and required health and safety protocols. The exact date of opening will be confirmed in the immediate weeks before it opens.

READ MORE: Malahat Skywalk expected to be complete by this summer

READ MORE: New 650-metre skywalk to be built on the Malahat

cowichan valleyTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 passengers in Canada fined thousands for faking pre-flight COVID-19 tests
Next story
‘New’ Dry Creek path falls into disrepair in Port Alberni

Just Posted

In the five years since the Dry Creek flood abatement project was completed, the pathway built behind commercial buildings on Third Avenue has become overgrown with Scotch broom and other weeds. (PHOTO COURTESY RANDY FRASER)
‘New’ Dry Creek path falls into disrepair in Port Alberni

City’s land access contracts lapse as condition of pathway beside creek deteriorates

May is Hospice month and the kickoff for a new fundraiser. Mayor Sharie Minions, centre, declared it with hospice services coordinator Victoria Snow, left, and AV Hospice executive director Teresa Ludvigson. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Valley Hospice Society invites community to ‘Step Out’ for Ty Watson House

The event is the society’s COVID-19 answer to fundraising

A group walks along Third Avenue in Port Alberni on Wednesday, May 5, marking Red Dress Day. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Red Dress Day ceremony in Port Alberni honours the memory of Chantel Moore

Moore’s family, friends ‘frustrated’ by lack of answers in her death

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating a homicide on Third Avenue. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni RCMP investigating homicide in Third Avenue apartment

Investigators are still trying to determine the identity of the deceased

Annie Watts, centre, and her father Tom present San Group owner Kamal Sanghera with a carving of a Tseshaht First Nation canoe. Annie Watts gave the company a carving as thanks for a donation of red cedar blocks. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s Annie Watts is carving out a new niche in her creative journey

Tseshaht First Nation artist presents carving to San Group as thanks

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Clash between loggers, activists halts forestry operations over Fairy Creek

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis S. St-Laurent sails past a iceberg in Lancaster Sound, Friday, July 11, 2008. The federal government is expected to end nearly two years of mystery today and reveal its plan to build a new, long overdue heavy icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver, Quebec shipyards to each get new heavy icebreaker, cost remains a mystery

Vancouver’s Seaspan Shipyards and Quebec-based Chantier Davie will each build an icebreaker for the coast guard

Findings indicate a culture of racism, misogyny and bullying has gripped the game with 64 per cent of people involved saying players bully others outside of the rink. (Pixabay)
Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey, survey finds

56% of youth hockey players and coaches say disrespect to women is a problem in Canada’s sport

People line up outside an immunization clinic to get their Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Hospital investigating whether Alberta woman who died after AstraZeneca shot was turned away

Woman was taken off life support 12 days after getting vaccine

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. Public health officials have focused efforts on the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 spread continues with 694 new cases Thursday

Two million vaccine doses reached, hospital cases down

Allayah Yoli Thomas had recently turned 12 years old when she died of a suspected drug overdose April 15. (Courtesy of Adriana Londono)
Suspected overdose death of Vancouver Island 12 year old speaks to lack of supports

Allayah Yoli Thomas was found dead by her friend the morning of April 15

More than 6,000 camping reservations in British Columbia were cancelled as a result of a provincial order limiting travel between health regions. (Unsplash)
1 in 4 camping reservations cancelled in B.C. amid COVID-19 travel restrictions

More than 6,500 BC Parks campsite reservations for between April 19 and May 25 have been revoked

B.C. average home price and sales level to 2023, showing steep drop in sales expected next year. (Central 1)
Forecast calls for B.C. home sales to ‘explode,’ then drop off

Average price to rise another 10% in 2021, credit unions say

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read