Campbell River RCMP are investigating after a man was set on fire while he was sleeping under the highway bridge in Campbell River on Sept. 22, 2020. Photo supplied

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

The Campbell River RCMP is investigating after a young man was set on fire while sleeping under a bridge overnight Monday (Sept. 21).

He was found by fishermen in the Brick parking lot with severe burns to his back. Police were called around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Campbell River man was transported to hospital for treatment of the burns, which the police are calling very serious but not life-threatening.

RELATED: RCMP investigation underway under Tamarac Street

Following their investigation, police say they believe the man was deliberately set on fire while he was sleeping under the highway bridge. He was able to remove some of the burning clothing while getting to the parking lot for help.

Police later found that some of his possessions were taken from the area.

“Setting someone on fire is truly an egregious offence. Nobody, no matter what their situation in life deserves to be treated in such a horrendous manner,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “We truly wish this young man a speedy recovery.”

The area, including the trails to popular fishing spots under the Tamarac Street bridge, was closed Monday morning as police investigated the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages and the police are looking to speak with anyone who might have witnessed the incident or have information about it.

People are asked to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 about the file (2020-12211) if they have further information.

READ ALSO: Campbell River RCMP outline the complaints process

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell RiverRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Just Posted

Ucluelet mayor criticizes province’s lack of communication as highway closures resume

Daily closures return to only highway in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet

Port Alberni SPCA’s Animeals program needs help

Food donations for pets in need have dropped off due to COVID-19

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs back on the ice for extended training camp

First exhibition game will take place Oct. 2 against Nanaimo Clippers

Alberni Valley Tyee Club announces ladder board winners for 2020

The overall winner was Morgan Steed with a 31.8-pounder from Whittlestone Point

Changes to lumber exports are welcome news for San Group in Port Alberni

San Group hoping to have new remanufacturing plant up and running by mid-October

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

Grand jury indicts police officer in Breonna Taylor death

Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Heiltsuk First Nation calling on DFO to close fish farms, citing wild salmon extinction risk

Wild salmon returns have broken low records, have many concerned about future of wild fish

Attorney General of Canada defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest

Tyler Russell filed a lawsuit against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in June of this year

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Most Read