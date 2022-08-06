In this courtroom sketch, Aydin Coban is pictured at B.C. Supreme Court, in New Westminster, B.C., on June 6, 2022. Crown prosecutors called their last witness Tuesday in the trial for the Dutch man accused of extorting Port Coquitlam teenager Amanda Todd, who died at age 15 nearly a decade ago. Coban has pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possessing child pornography. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Wolsak

In this courtroom sketch, Aydin Coban is pictured at B.C. Supreme Court, in New Westminster, B.C., on June 6, 2022. Crown prosecutors called their last witness Tuesday in the trial for the Dutch man accused of extorting Port Coquitlam teenager Amanda Todd, who died at age 15 nearly a decade ago. Coban has pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possessing child pornography. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Wolsak

Man accused in Amanda Todd harassment case found guilty on all charges

Amanda Todd was 15 years old when she died by suicide in 2012 due to online harassment

The jury in the British Columbia Supreme Court trial of Aydin Coban has found him guilty on all charges he faced.

Coban was accused of extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possession and distribution of child pornography in relation to Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd.

She was 15 years old when she died by suicide in 2012 after posting a video that described being tormented by an online harasser.

Since her death, millions of people have watched the video.

The jury’s unanimous verdict comes a day after deliberations got underway.

Coban was extradited from the Netherlands to Canada in 2020 after being convicted in Amsterdam of similar charges involving dozens of young girls and gay men.

More coming.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Former B.C. solicitor-general Rich Coleman is returning to politics

Just Posted

McKenzie Carrigan, age 12, enjoys fishing for the big one during the 2021 AV Lions Club Bullhead Derby. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Alberni Valley Lions Club brings back bullhead derby for kids

Joseph and Clara Clegg. Joseph Clegg was born on March 13, 1875, in Salford, Lancashire, England. He married Clara Orange September 12, 1900. They had five children; Alice (1901), David Alfred (1903), Frank (1904), Lucy (1906), and Eva (1909). The family moved to Canada in 1912. He was a photographer in Port Alberni from 1912 until 1945.  Joseph Clegg died March 22, 1961 in Port Alberni and is buried here. Circa 1930. This is one of 24,000 photos included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, accessible at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21565 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Portrait of an iconic Port Alberni photographer

A health-care worker prepares monkeypox vaccine. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
UPDATE: Island Health opening more monkeypox vaccine appointments Friday

Jasper Amos pets a hedgehog with Penny Wouters, right, of Boots and Bridles 4-H Club, Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Fall Fair Night Market. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni District Fall Fair night market becomes a bit of a barn raiser