An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room, rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. An Alberta man facing trial later this month in the slaying of a family doctor at a medical clinic has died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room, rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. An Alberta man facing trial later this month in the slaying of a family doctor at a medical clinic has died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Man accused of killing doctor in clinic dies weeks before Alberta murder trial

Deng Mabiour, 54, was charged with first-degree murder in last year’s death of Dr. Walter Reynolds

A man who was to face trial later this month in the slaying of a family doctor at a central Alberta medical clinic has died.

Deng Mabiour, 54, was charged with first-degree murder in last year’s death of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer.

Mabiour had been representing himself in court and a jury trial was to start Nov. 22.

Red Deer lawyer Jason Snider, who was appointed as an amicus curiae, or friend of the court, to help Mabiour, said he died in a Calgary hospital.

“I can confirm from the information I received from the correctional authorities that he has died in the Foothills hospital,” Snider said in an email to The Canadian Press on Tuesday.

“I do not know the cause of death. It has not been shared with me.”

At a court appearance in March, the Crown said a letter from psychiatrist Dr. Yuri Metelitsa indicated Mabiour had an appointment at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre in Calgary for “a serious medical condition.”

Mabiour had previously undergone two assessments after exhibiting erratic behaviour but was found mentally fit to stand trial.

Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two who was originally from South Africa, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10, 2020. He later died in hospital.

At the time, one witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and saw a man with a hammer and a machete.

RCMP have said the crime was not random and that the two men knew each other through the clinic. Although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

—Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Doctor slain in Alberta medical clinic was devoted father, husband

Crime

Previous story
Warming centres cause some concern for neighbours in Port Alberni
Next story
Williams Lake mayor ‘seriously sorry’ for sharing offensive post about residential schools

Just Posted

Kayla Garcia walks her dogs daily at Dry Creek Park, and says she finds drug paraphernalia and other garbage in the park every day. She is concerned pop-up warming centres will add to the problem. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Warming centres cause some concern for neighbours in Port Alberni

Port Alberni writer Jacqueline Carmichael’s latest book is ‘Heard Amid the Guns: True Stories from the Western Front, 1914-1918.’ (Photo courtesy Chris Hancock Donaldson)
Port Alberni author to read stories of forgotten men and women from the First World War

The suspect who was spotted on camera tagging the Port Posh Wash. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP looking for graffiti tagger

Ships continue to work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A special weather statement was issued for the Greater Victoria area as southeasterly winds gusting up to 90km per hour were forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Vancouver Island MPs want immediate federal oversight in container ship clean-up