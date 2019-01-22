In this photo released Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2019, by the Utah County Jail, is Christopher W. Cleary. A man is under arrest in Utah after police say he posted on Facebook about “killing as many girls as I see” the same weekend that Women’s Marches were held around the country. (Utah County Jail via AP)

Man accused of threatening to kill ‘as many girls as I see’

Christopher W. Cleary wrote he was angry because he’d never had a girlfriend and wanted to ‘make it right’ with a mass shooting

A man is under arrest in Utah after police say he posted on Facebook about “killing as many girls as I see” the same weekend that Women’s Marches were held around the country.

Jail documents filed by police in the city of Provo say 27-year-old Christopher W. Cleary wrote he was angry because he’d never had a girlfriend and wanted to “make it right” with a mass shooting.

Cleary is from Denver and the documents say Colorado police contacted officers in Provo on Saturday.

He was arrested on suspicion of a felony threat of terrorism charge.

The documents say investigators were concerned because the marches were happening that day, though the posts did not mention them directly.

No attorney or publicly listed phone number was immediately available for him.

PHOTOS: Women’s Marches take to the streets across B.C. and beyond

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Women’s March returns across the U.S. amid shutdown and controversy
Next story
Cannabis-carrying border crossers could be hit with fines under coming system

Just Posted

Home care complaints up 45% on Vancouver Island

Number of home care hours delivered down 6%, complaints up 45 %

Alberni group focuses on stigmatization as biggest barrier to opioid crisis

Community session planned to raise dialogue on opioid crisis response

Cherry Creek firefighters mourn former deputy chief

Brian Brick is the second Alberni Valley firefighter to die of work-related cancer in January

Port Alberni Black Sheep lose ‘must-win’ game against UVic

Black Sheep lose spot in TC Cup Finals

Port Alberni to consider the future of McLean Mill

City council will be holding a committee of the whole meeting on Jan. 21

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Canadian navy plans to extend life of submarines

The fleet has turned a corner after a troubled start

Cannabis-carrying border crossers could be hit with fines under coming system

Penalties are slated to be in place some time next year

Man accused of threatening to kill ‘as many girls as I see’

Christopher W. Cleary wrote he was angry because he’d never had a girlfriend and wanted to ‘make it right’ with a mass shooting

Canadian talent abound on newly revamped Vancouver Whitecaps squad

Lineup is full of new faces after the organization parted ways with 18 players over the off-season

B.C. Green leader calls for long-term legislature financial audit

Andrew Weaver says trust in clerk and sergeant at arms is gone

No charges in fatal police Taser incident in B.C.

RCMP watchdog concludes no evidence of excessive or disproportionate force was used by officers

Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying with taxpayers’ money

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Alberta youth charged over theft of $17,000 in snow equipment at B.C. ski resort

Alberta RCMP recovered $17,000 in skis/snowboards believed stolen from Fernie Alpine Resort Saturday

Most Read