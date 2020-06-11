David Arlen Thomas is wanted by Nanaimo RCMP. (Photo submitted)

Man allegedly breaks into Nanaimo home, bear-sprays woman

RCMP ask for the public’s help to try to locate David Arlen Thomas, whom they call a ‘violent offender’

A man who is wanted by Nanaimo RCMP allegedly made another break-in attempt at a home he is not allowed to visit.

According to a police press release, on June 7, David Arlen Thomas allegedly broke into a house in north Nanaimo where a woman was present, and though she was able to flee, he allegedly chased her, sprayed bear spray at her and fled on a bicycle.

“These were terrifying experiences for the female and it appears the violence is escalating,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “We are doing what we can to help with her personal safety and we are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Thomas and to hold him accountable for his actions.”

RCMP previously issued a press release advising that Thomas, 26, was wanted for break-and-enter and breaching the terms of his probation following a March 23 incident when he was suspected of trying to break into a north Nanaimo home. Police say Thomas is prohibited from going to that particular property and from possessing tools that could be used in break-ins.

Thomas is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds and has a tattoo spelling ‘Indian’ on his left forearm. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. school held ‘Slave Day’ in 2009, selling students to other students
Next story
B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: Community program expert

Just Posted

Port Alberni city council approves temporary expansion of sidewalk patios

Permits will help businesses with physical distancing rules

Island region one of three granted small-scale slaughter licensing status

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District farmers can now apply for abattoir licence

Shooting victim Chantel Moore remembered as ‘the sweetest soul’

Funeral held for young Vancouver Island Indigenous woman shot by police in northern N.B.

PROGRESS 2020: A vision for Port Alberni’s regional airport

As interest builds from aviation companies, ACRD focuses on what it wants at the airport

PROGRESS 2020: San Group’s Sangheras bank on technology in Port Alberni sawmill operations

Company focuses on state-of-the-art machinery for its expanding operations

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

Health care data from the pandemic has largely not included race

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

VIDEO: Alert Bay pharmacist’s daughter invents automated device to prevent overdose deaths

The project was a finalist in the Youth Innovation Showcase

Most Read