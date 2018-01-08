A man was arrest at Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Wednesday, Jan. 3. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in posession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances

Alphonse Bruce Gomien is facing drug-related charges after being arrested by members of the RCMP at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal.

Gomien, 23, was attempting to board a B.C. Ferry to Swartz Bay on Jan. 3 when members of the RCMP Pacific Shiprider Program found him to be in possession of three kilograms of cocaine, heroin and unknown substances that have yet to be determined.

Gomien was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The RCMP Pacific Shiprider Program is responsible for maritime security and federal enforcement in the Pacific region, and investigates crime that happens on or because of the maritime environment.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP make arrest following standoff in rural Ladysmith
Next story
B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Just Posted

Try Latin dancing at Beaver Creek Community Hall

One Hot Latin Night will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20

Clippers foil Bulldogs in first two games of 2018

‘Dogs get a chance to change the tide Sunday, Jan. 7 at home

John Lee Jazz Trio, featuring Al McLean on sax, plays Char’s Landing Jan. 6

The show starts at 8 p.m.

Peninsula councillors undecided on re-election as mayors declare early

With the 2018 municipal election slated for November, most of the CRD’s… Continue reading

Mounties caution: if it seems odd, close the door

A pair of incidents in Chilliwack serve as a reminder to residents

B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

RCMP make arrest following standoff in rural Ladysmith

A police standoff in rural Ladysmith came to a peaceful conclusion after… Continue reading

Nanaimo’s Kesa Van Osch rink captures BC women’s curling crown

Foursome posts two lopsided playoff wins over defending champion Karla Thompson

Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in posession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

Most Read