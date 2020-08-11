(File photo)

Man arrested after stabbing incident at makeshift camp near Vancouver Island mall

RCMP in Parksville report 28-year-old man taken into custody without incident

A 28-year-old Parksville man was arrested, following a reported stabbing incident in the city on Monday, Aug. 10.

Oceanside RCMP said that just prior to 2 p.m. on Monday, a 24-year-old Parksville man attended the detachment, asking for police help and medical attention. The man was suffering from a stab wound to the shoulder. He gave officers an account of what happened, before being transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service personnel.

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman said that at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, RCMP found a suspect, 28-year-old Hudson David Klassen of Parksville. Klassen was still at the location where the stabbing occurred, a wooded area where people of no fixed address are camping near Wembley Mall.

Klassen, who police say is well-known to them, was arrested without incident and was held overnight. On Tuesday, he made his first appearance in Nanaimo Provincial Court and has been remanded until his next appearance in a week.

Klassen faces charges regarding the stabbing and for being in possession of a knife, which police said was contrary to conditions previously given to him by the courts.

— NEWS Staff

