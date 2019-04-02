Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Man arrested after suspicious fire prompts evacuation at Vancouver college

Vancouver police say the man in his 20s was eventually arrested by transit police in Surrey

A man has been arrested following a suspicious fire and subsequent building evacuation at Langara College.

Students were ordered to leave buildings on the Vancouver campus just before noon on Monday, police said. Langara remained closed Tuesday.

After speaking with witnesses, officers determined a suspect had entered the college with incendiary devices, and may have lit one or more fires before fleeing.

Const. Jason Doucette said officers recovered “two or three” devices that had allegedly been deliberately placed, and several fires occurred, but an estimate on the damage was not available.

“There were actual fires throughout. Some devices did go off, some didn’t,” he said.

“The explosive disposal unit (has) gone through the school, they have located devices, examined them and destroyed them,” said Doucette.

A male suspect was later identified and arrested in Surrey by Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

The man, in his 20s, remains in custody. His name will not be released unless charges are laid.

A note on the college’s website confirms police have completed a sweep of all campus buildings and have declared the college “secure,” but classes at the West 49th Avenue campus were cancelled Tuesday and the daycare was also closed.

“We recognize that employees and students may have left behind important personal belongings and that some faculty may need to collect exam materials; information on the process to recover them will be provided (Tuesday) morning,” the college said.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1
Next story
Baby airlifted to hospital after alleged fall at Vancouver Island daycare

Just Posted

Western Forest Products completes sale of ownership interest to Huu-ay-aht First Nations

New limited partnership to be called Huumiis Ventures

Friends rally for Port Alberni dog owner

Jessi Howden hopes four-legged buddy Zeus will be able to hike after surgery

False alarm about fallen skydiver triggers big search near Port Alberni

Red distress flare was reportedly observed near the Beaufort Mountain Range

Port Alberni store owner isn’t laughing over April Fool’s prank

Home Hardware suffers hundreds of dollars of damage at front of store

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

Two police cars collided while heading to the same emergency call in… Continue reading

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

BREAKING: Jody Wilson-Raybould says she’s been kicked out of Liberal caucus

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

No charges recommended against RCMP officer involved in Port Hardy arrest

Independent Investigations Office investigated incident in which intoxicated male broke ankle

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash

14-year-old student released from hospital after incident on Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Most Read