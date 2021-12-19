Man arrested for attempted murder after two people stabbed in their home in Nanaimo

Suspect, in his 20s, was known to victims, in their 60s, say RCMP

A suspect is potentially facing attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing two people in their home last night.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, a man is in custody after an incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, in central Nanaimo.

The victims, both in their 60s, called 911 after suffering “serious stab wounds after being attacked in their home” and reported that the suspect, who was known to them, had fled the scene.

Both victims, a couple, were treated for multiple stab wounds at the scene and then transported by B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

The investigation led Nanaimo RCMP to a residence on Boundary Crescent where they located the suspect and took him into custody without incident. The scene is being examined by Nanaimo RCMP’s forensics unit.

One of the victims was in critical condition at one point, but is now stable. Both victims remain in hospital with “significant injuries,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

He said there was a “prior relationship” between the victims and the suspect.

“We’re currently looking at the motive behind it and that’s going to be part of the investigative file…” he said. “It is not related, in any way, to [recent] gun violence. This was a one-off, this is a terrible incident that occurred.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-46614.

