Three people are hospitalized with serious stabbing injuries after an incident in a North Saanich home Friday evening, Sidney North Saanich RCMP say. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested, trio hospitalized after weekend Vancouver Island triple-stabbing incident

Sidney North Saanich RCMP were called to a Derrick Road residence Friday evening

Three people have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a stabbing incident in North Saanich.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP were called to a residence on Derrick Road on Friday evening with reports of multiple injured persons, according to a release.

Officers forced their way into the home and located three people each with multiple stab wounds, along with a male suspect.

First aid was administered to the injured until officers were able to confirm the scene was safe for paramedics to enter and transport them to hospital.

The suspect was arrested without incident and remains in custody pending a court appearance.

“Responding officers relied on their training and de-escalation skills to take this very agitated and violent individual into custody. I am grateful that all first responders acted in a professional manner to bring this very volatile situation to a safe end,” said Cpl. Andres Sanchez.

The injured are currently in serious but stable condition, and are expected to survive. Police say there is no risk to the public, and it is believed the suspect is known to the injured.

Police said no further information will be released at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

