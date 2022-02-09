A man with several outstanding warrants was arrested by West Shore RCMP after a bystander reported a theft. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man with several outstanding warrants was arrested by West Shore RCMP after a bystander reported a theft. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man barred from Vancouver Island arrested in Greater Victoria after muffin theft tip

RCMP arrested man with outstanding warrants after he was reported for stealing a muffin

West Shore RCMP arrested a 29-year-old man who was barred from Vancouver Island by court order after a member of the public spotted him allegedly stealing a muffin.

Police were approached by a bystander at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, who said he saw a man stealing a muffin from a coffee shop at Westshore Town Centre.

The officer approached the man and saw that he was drinking alcohol from an opened container, against the rules in Liquor Control and Licensing Act, according to a release from police.

The man was then identified and arrested after the officer found he had multiple warrants for his arrest. One of the files included a release order out of Saanich which said he was not allowed to be found on Vancouver Island or be in possession of drugs or alcohol.

“This goes to show what can be accomplished when the community reports suspicious activity to police, even when it’s a minor occurrence,” Insp. Stephen Rose, operations officer of West Shore RCMP, said in a statement

The man, who has no fixed address, was taken into custody and held for court.

ALSO READ: Man in distress dies before Victoria police arrive; B.C. watchdog investigating

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of LangfordWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Previous story
10-cent recycling deposit added for milk and plant-based beverage containers
Next story
B.C. funds first steps of Lytton rebuild, restoring village records

Just Posted

NDP MPs are asking the Federal Government to increase funding to the healthcare system. (Black Press media file photo)
Vancouver Island NDP MPs want Liberals to strengthen healthcare system

Evan McLeod (in blue) attempts to pin an opponent during the Campbell River Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni wrestlers victorious in Campbell River

Alberni Valley artist Sarah Williams built up her painting portfolio at the beginning with a series of fairytale paintings and bridal jewelry. See her journey come to life in ‘Transformation of Life; A Journey,’ her exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, throughout February. Pictured: ‘Let the Energy Flow,’ acrylic on canvas. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist follows her inspiration in newest exhibit

Port Alberni City Hall. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni looks for input on updated Official Community Plan