Man brandishes axe during robbery

Police arrested a 36-year-old Duncan man after thefts at Best Buy and Canadian Tire in the Cowichan Commons mall.

An axe-wielding robber was apprehended by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP after a theft at the Cowichan Commons Best Buy store on June 2.

Employees told police the incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. when a man walked into the store, grabbed an item and took off out the door “while yelling and wielding an axe threatening staff and customers,” according to a press release issued June 22.

Mounties were able to locate the suspect within two hours of the incident at Best Buy and a related theft from Canadian Tire.

Duncan’s Corey Wayne Boise, 36, was arrested in relation to the crimes and faces charges of Robbery, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft.

His next court date is July 3.

Staff Sgt. Chris Swain of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP “commends the quick and safe actions of the Canadian Tire and Best Buy employees which resulted in a swift arrest of Mr. Boise and recovery of the stolen items,” said the release.

Those with information about any crime or suspicious activity are asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or their local detachment. Alternatively, for those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visiting cowichancrimestoppers.com or by texting a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637.

