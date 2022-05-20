Surrey RCMP say a 24-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly inappropriately touched a child in a store on May 15, 2022. (File photo: Black Press Media)

Surrey RCMP say a 24-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly inappropriately touched a child in a store on May 15, 2022. (File photo: Black Press Media)

Crime

Man charged after police say 3-year-old child groped in B.C. store

Surrey RCMP say the child’s father, bystanders kept the suspect on scene until police arrived

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say a toddler was groped in a Surrey store on the weekend.

Police say they received a report on Sunday (May 15) that a man had groped a three-year-old child in a store in the 12400-block of 88 Avenue. The child’s father and other bystanders “kept the suspect on scene until police arrived,” according to a release by Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Munn said police spoke with witnesses, reviewed CCTV footage and arrested the suspect, who was “later released with a court date while the investigation continued.”

She added the special victims unit took over the investigation and recommended charges to Crown.

Adam Alexander Newbigging is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, police say. On May 18, a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was arrested the following day. He remains in custody awaiting a court appearance.

“The nature of this incident and the fact it involved a young child in a public place is very concerning,” noted Munn. “This incident had an emotional impact on all parties involved and we have taken steps to ensure appropriate referrals have been made so that everyone gets the support they need.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
May long weekend shaping up to be B.C.’s busiest since pandemic began

Just Posted

A young girl drums during a healing ceremony in town square to honour Chantel Moore in Edmundston, N.B. on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Moore was a 26-year-old Indigenous woman who was fatally shot by police in Edmundston on June 4. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
Chantel Moore inquest coroner jury says police use-of-force policy needs review

Robert Borrett speaks to the crowd gathered at the Alberni Athletic Hall on May 16 in support of the Burde Street Beaver Ponds. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Residents rally in support of Burde Street Beaver Ponds

Const. Jeremy Son arrives at the coroner’s inquest into the death of Chantel Moore in Fredericton, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. An expert in Canadian policing says the New Brunswick police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check two years ago was following police training and practices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett
Expert says police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore was right to use lethal force

The Best Western PLUS Barclay Hotel. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Tourism changes mind about B.C. tourism tax, will apply to collect it