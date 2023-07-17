The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has arrested a man after a string of early morning fires. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Man charged after string of fires targeting Vernon businesses

Roman Roy Ooley, 34, has been charged with three counts of arson

Charges have been approved against a Vernon man arrested by police following a string of early morning fires in Vernon on Thursday, July 13.

Roman Roy Ooley, 34, has been charged with three counts of arson and will be remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Around 4:45 a.m on Thursday, July 13, employees at a business in the 3400 block of 30th Avenue were arriving for work when they found a pile of smouldering debris along the side of the building. After extinguishing the fire, they noticed another small fire across the street outside of another business which they also put out.

As part of the investigation, video surveillance was collected from the area which captured the suspect lighting fires at three separate locations in quick succession. A detailed review of that footage by investigators led to the suspect being identified and arrested later that day.

“This type of reckless behaviour endangers and puts our entire community at risk,” said Cst. Chris Terleski. “Thankfully, no serious damage resulted, however, we are very aware the outcome of this situation could have been much different, even disastrous.”

READ MORE: Vernon fire started by bird hitting power line quickly extinguished

READ MORE: More nurses pairing with police for mental health calls across B.C.

