A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an incident on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a man has been charged over a series of attacks last week in two neighbourhoods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an incident on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a man has been charged over a series of attacks last week in two neighbourhoods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged over four attacks in two Vancouver neighbourhoods

54-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during an alleged home invasion

Police say a man has been charged over a series of attacks in two Vancouver neighbourhoods.

Three people who were walking last Thursday on the west side of the city were each allegedly attacked within about two hours.

They include a 70-year-old man who police say was tackled to the ground, a 33-year-old woman who was punched in the face and a 23-year-old woman police say had been stabbed.

Officers say in a news release there was a fourth attack early Saturday when a 54-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during an alleged home invasion on the city’s east side.

Sgt. Steve Addison says a suspect was arrested nearby and officers found evidence linking him to the previous attacks.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of break and enter.

RELATED: Vancouver police investigate three violent stranger attacks in Fairview neighbourhood

CrimeVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Edmonton cyclist journeys through B.C. to honour missing, murdered women
Next story
Report into B.C. prolific offenders will be released in mid-September

Just Posted

Paper Mill Dam Park. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Bones found in Somass River determined to be animal bones

Elora Van Jarrett, left, unit crew supervisor, and members of the Thunderbird Unit Crew, gives Eilliot Molsberry of the Alberni Valley Disc Golf Club a hand with fuel hazard abatement in Dry Creek Park on July 21, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s second disc golf course nears completion in Dry Creek Park

Guitarist Andrew Janusson will headline Sunday Jazz at Char’s Landing on Aug. 28, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Award-winning guitarist headlines jazz night at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Amanda Davies and son Thomas, age two, check out some great deals at the Uptown Market on Aug. 17. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Uptown Market in Port Alberni plans summer wrap-up event

Pop-up banner image